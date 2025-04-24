Kraftwerk-themed wedding was spectacular

I was lucky enough to see Kraftwerk last week on their "Multimedia Tour 2025" and the show absolutely blew my mind.

After posting some photos on my social media, I guess I got lucky, because, much to my delight, my algorithm started feeding me more Kraftwerk content, and I happened to see an article about an incredibly cool and creative couple who had a Kraftwerk-themed wedding back in 2017!

Jen Huber and David Sanborn got married in Tampa, Florida on January 4, 2017 at Ella's Americana Folk Art Café. And they went all out to create the most Kraftwerk-y wedding you can possibly imagine. I am truly in awe of their creativity and devotion to the band!

The couple, the wedding party, and all of the guests dressed in the classic Kraftwerk uniform—red button down shirt, black tie, black pants. They decorated with Kraftwerk mannequins, photos of the band, and pictures of retro computers.

Creative Loafing Tampa explains that the groom had previously made headlines when he dressed up as Kraftwerk to get his driver's license, and then photoshopped his name on the license to read "Kraftwerk." He documented this adventure in a series of photos, which you can see here (they are awesome, PLEASE go look!).

Creative Loafing Tampa also provides more details about the wedding:

Locals probably know both David and Jen from their DJ gigs at the restaurant's Wax Wednesdays vinyl night, and they invited the Kraftwerk-attired public to last night's ceremony where Orlando, Florida's DJ Q-Burns Abstract Message played the tunes and Tampa's own record shop owner/ordained minister Keith Ulrey made it all official.

Luckily, Creative Loafing Tampa's photographer Brian Mahar was able to attend the wedding and capture it all through his lens. The photos are not to be missed! If you like Kraftwerk, or just appreciate brilliant and creative people, you MUST click through and see all of them!

And if you want to see Kraftwerk, you only have one more chance to see them this Spring in the United States—tomorrow night, April 24, in Dallas, Texas—and then they're off to Europe for the rest of the year. I highly encourage you to go to a live show—it's an utterly amazing and unforgettable experience!

