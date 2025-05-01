Delightful desert weirdo built amazing trash fortress (video)

Along Nevada's I-80, near Winnemucca and Lovelock, lies a gigantic, eye-catching structure called Thunder Mountain Monument. In the short video, a visitor comments on the ingenuity of it being made entirely from scrap materials. Driftwood, bones, stones, and even old dolls all come together in the monument. The windows on the structure are made from old car windshields and glass bottles.

Thunder Mountain Monument was created by the late Frank Van Zant (aka Chief Rolling Mountain Thunder). This structure and work of art is a beloved roadside attraction for daily visitors. Although Thunder Mountain is open 24 hours a day, it's best to visit during daylight hours so you can safely navigate around the structure and its irregular objects.

I love roadside attractions that are built from found materials, and this one looks unique and full of surprises. This looks like an amazing stop on a desert road trip. I want to drive to Nevada just to see Thunder Mountain Monument!

See also: Wander the desert in Journey, a game for explorers