Angled Sunbeam larva uses adorable pom-pom defense to escape predators

The Angled Sunbeam larva has an unusual defense mechanism. When it feels threatened, this larva extends two small, wiggling sprouts from its head. They look like dandelions, or little pom-poms.
This is the cutest defense mechanism I've seen. This curious adaptation works as a distraction to potential predators. Once activated, the defense mechanism gives the caterpillar a chance to escape.
The idea behind this mechanism is that the movement of the "pom-poms" can confuse or even scare off predators. It makes the larva appear more intimidating or harder to focus on. In the world of defense, sometimes being cute is a great strategy!
Previously:
• Larva chocolate
• Macro Timelapse of bee larva
• This tortoise beetle larva looks like a real life Pokemon
• Caddis fly larvae coaxed into building cocoons out of precious metals and gems
• Why do Mexican jumping beans jump?