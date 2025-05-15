Nicolas Cage to get his own live-action Spider-Man show

He may have famously been passed up as Superman, but Nic Cage shouldn't be counted out of the superhero game just yet. In a surprising move, to put it lightly, a spinoff of Into the Spider-Verse focusing on Cage's Spider-Man Noir character is now in production. Although the character didn't have much presence in either of the Spider-Verse films, the comics he originates from are as delightfully dark and gritty as one may expect — so if those storylines are being adapted, I'm very happy.

Your first look at Spider-Noir, a new live-action series starring Nicolas Cage, coming 2026 in both black-and-white and color. | @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/NhWTe1FufQ — Sony (@Sony) May 12, 2025

Given Cage's age, it might be a little much to expect him to actually be swinging around in the suit, but I'm sure his grizzled voice-over will be delightful all the same.