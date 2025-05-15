Nicolas Cage to get his own live-action Spider-Man show

If you don't watch it in black and white, you're not really watching it. Image via Sony Pictures

He may have famously been passed up as Superman, but Nic Cage shouldn't be counted out of the superhero game just yet. In a surprising move, to put it lightly, a spinoff of Into the Spider-Verse focusing on Cage's Spider-Man Noir character is now in production. Although the character didn't have much presence in either of the Spider-Verse films, the comics he originates from are as delightfully dark and gritty as one may expect — so if those storylines are being adapted, I'm very happy.

Given Cage's age, it might be a little much to expect him to actually be swinging around in the suit, but I'm sure his grizzled voice-over will be delightful all the same.