Gen V season 2 promises more gore and MCU-style connections in new teaser trailer

For a show that pokes so heavily at the sprawling, tangled mass of IP that is the MCU, The Boys often feels like it's on the verge of becoming the monster it fights — it is produced by Amazon, after all. The first glimpse of this was the announcement of spinoff Gen V, a sort of sidequel focusing on students training to become the over-the-top, corporate-backed superheroes that are killed off left and right in the main show.

In a surprise to everyone, though, Gen V ended up being pretty good, even crossing over significantly with The Boys in that show's fourth season and gathering enough acclaim to merit a renewal of its own.

Season 2 has just been announced for a September 17 release, featuring more superhero antics, more wild frat parties, and of course more excessive gore. In true MCU fashion, it'll likely be required watching for the final season of The Boys, which is still TBA.