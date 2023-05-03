Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to be one long flick

Since the first film hit theaters in 2018, Spider-Man fans have been itching for a return to the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is commonly touted as the best Spider-Man film ever made. Even though the claim is subjective, the sheer number of Spider-Men the film allows the audience to invest in pretty much makes it impossible for other movies featuring the old Webhead to compete. However, if Into the Spider-Verse only featured a who's who of Spider-Man deep cuts and didn't have a compelling story and groundbreaking animation, it wouldn't have made the cultural impact it did upon release.

With the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse only several weeks away, fans are already starting to wonder how many Spider characters this movie will feature. Who's going to make the final cut? Who's going to get left out? Well, if the movie's runtime is any indication, every Spider-Person that's ever spun a web is going to show up at some point.