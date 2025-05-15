World's tallest dog meets tiny Chihuahua in heartwarming video

Watch what happens when the world's tallest dog meets a tiny chihuahua. The video starts off introducing us to Reginald, a great dane, who lives in Idaho Falls, USA. Reginald is 3 feet, 3 inches tall. Next, we meet Pearl, a little chihuahua from Orlando, USA.

It would be easy to feel intimidated by Reginald's size, especially if you're a tiny chihuahua. What happened when this pair met, though, is heartwarming. After approaching each other with caution, the two dogs quickly bonded, and even gave each other kisses and played outside together.

Opposites really do attract sometimes, as proved by these two adorable dogs. This must have been such a fun experience for both the dogs and the dog owners. Pearl is a brave little pup, and Reginald is the most gentle giant.



