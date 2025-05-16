Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 gets first DLC

Earlier this year, I compared the excellent Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to Oblivion, another medieval-styled RPG that I hold very close to my heart. As luck would have it, the gaming gods saw fit to deliver a remake of Oblivion not long after, letting me put the two games side by side on roughly equal technological footing – and yeah, no, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is better.

By the far the best part of Oblivion was its wildly creative DLC, and KCD2 could be starting that same step up in quality (from an already great game) with the release of its first bit of DLC content. While all of the story DLC for the original Kingdom Come took the form of side stories definitively cordoned off from Henry of Skalitz' journey, it seems 2 is taking the modern approach of integrating them into the world, starting with the first expansion, Brushes with Death.

As the name implies, the questline sees you helping out an eccentric painter (emphasis on eccentric) complete his masterpiece, cracking more than a few skulls along the way. Honestly, though, the DLC could be about Henry picking flowers for six hours and I'd still be all over it – I'll take any excuse to jump back into Warhorse's intricate world and keep failing at the combat because I made a diplomacy-focused character.

To further the Oblivion comparisons a little more, this is more of a Knights of the Nine than a Shivering Isles. It won't sell new players, but it's a treat for those who have been sold already. And if you haven't played KCD2 yet, what are you doing?!