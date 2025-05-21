Snowmobile saves man from becoming polar bear's breakfast

A man walking in the snow faced a terrifying encounter with a massive polar bear. Moments after spotting each other, the bear charged. The man acted quickly, jumping onto a nearby snowmobile and speeding away as the bear pursued at full speed. He must have felt immense relief when the snowmobile started and he escaped.

Eventually, the bear gave up the chase and wandered back into the snowy courtyard, while onlookers filmed from their windows.

The man was fortunate that day. Had the snowmobile been parked farther away or without keys, the outcome could have been tragic. Such an encounter would certainly make me think twice about entering that courtyard again.

