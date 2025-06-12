Competitive snowball fighting requires 90 snowballs, helmets, and strict rules (video)

A competitive snowball fighting sport from Japan has evolved into an international phenomenon, with teams battling it out in organized tournaments from the Arctic Circle to the Australian Alps. Yukigassen, which literally means "snow battle" in Japanese, transforms the playground pastime into a serious sport with strict rules and specialized equipment. As reported in tournament records, teams of seven players compete on a measured court.

Each match uses exactly 90 pre-made snowballs. The game combines elements of capture-the-flag with elimination-style gameplay. The sport has spread far beyond its Japanese origins, with championship tournaments now held across four continents.

From Sobetsu, Japan to the slopes of Mount Baw Baw in Australia, competitive snowball fighting has found an enthusiastic following. Players take it quite seriously, and the game even requires helmets and goggles. I'd love to watch people play this in real life!



