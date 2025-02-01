Cardboard sled chaos at Grand Haven Winterfest 2025

Here's some footage from the cardboard sled race at Grand Haven Winterfest 2025. Watch participants sled (and crash!) down a steep hill in their DIY sleds. Cardboard cats, tractors, boats, animals, and many other designs were entered into the race.

This looks like so much fun, and slightly chaotic. Many of the sleds turn on their side, or end up going down the hill backwards, but everyone looks like they're having a great time. At the bottom of the hill are stacks of hay for the sledders to crash into.

From YouTube: Scenes from the cardboard sled races at Mulligan's Hollow ski bowl during Winterfest in Grand Haven, Mich. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

