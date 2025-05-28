Bruised peaches: things that are too good to be true

Bad cars are lemons. Good cars are peaches. There's a special kind of lemon that appears on the surface to be a peach, which Uri Bram calls an "internally bruised peach."

On his Atoms vs Bits blog, he cites three examples:

if you meet someone implausibly attractive and also single, there's arguably a higher chance they're a bruised peach than someone who is single for very obvious reasons. The flip side of this is that if you're single and people don't understand why, it might be better to convey to them a legible reason for it.

if you find an apartment that's priced way under market and in a great location and with lots of space (etc etc etc), you should worry that it either 1) has a hidden but terrible flaw, 2) is a scam

I have lots of friends who seem like they "could" earn a lot more money than they do, based on their skills and pedigree. The more such skills a person has, the more I suspect they actually couldn't in practice earn more money than they do, because of some invisible internal anti-making-money-trait.

Obviously, a bruised peach is in the eye of the beholder, but now I have a new way of categorizing things.

