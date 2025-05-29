Video reveals the beauty of alien world sunsets

This ethereal video imagines what sunsets and sunrises look like in other parts of the universe. Although we can't know exactly what the sky would look like during these times of day in places thousands of light-years away, the video creates visualizations based on what is known about these locations. I want to fall asleep with this video projected on my wall.

Here are some fun facts about what sunsets are like on other planets in our solar system:

Venus has a super-thick, toxic atmosphere filled with sulfuric acid clouds. Light gets heavily scattered and absorbed. Sunsets here would look like a prolonged orange dimming before the planet plunges into total, sulfurous darkness.

On Uranus, sunsets are turquoise. Thanks to methane in the atmosphere, the planet filters out red light and reflects blue-green.

Sunsets on Mars are blue — the opposite of Earth! The Martian atmosphere is full of fine dust that scatters red light away and allows more blue light to pass through directly.



See also: My ears smile when I listen to Cylobian Sunset