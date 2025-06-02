Mike Lindell blames it all on Satan

When asked who is behind all this "voting machine fraud," MyPillow Conspiracy Theorist Mike Lindell identifies "Satan."

Perhaps Lindell's insanity defense needed a stronger foundation. At a press conference leading up to a defamation trial in which Lindell is accused of blaming the "rigging" of voting machines on a gentleman named Eric Coomer, Lindell took a novel approach:

"Mike, can I ask you, who's got access to the computer algorithms?" a woman wondered. "That's what's controlling the election."

"Well, you asked me who's done this to our country," Lindell replied. "It's the uniparty, Deep State Globalists, and the CCP. That's who I believe."

"There's so many different accesses because all computers are vulnerable," he continued. "But when you have a computer, you just change a zero."

Lindell insisted that larger forces were at play in the election.

"And this is much bigger than all of us, that it's beyond, you know, she asked who has access," he said. "We're in a battle of biblical proportions of evil and good… And when you say who's behind it all, Satan, there's one."

"You know, this is a nation that turned its back on God."