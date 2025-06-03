Could this French artist be country music's next big crossover star?

Theo Lawrence/YouTube Theo Lawrence/YouTube

There has been a resurgence country and bluegrass music with artists like Beyoncé, Sturgil Simpson, and Billy Strings getting big audiences. Who's next? Maybe Theo Lawrence — who?

This unlikely "American music" creator comes from France by way of Canada (multiple country music?). He's the real deal: great voice, plays guitar and banjo, and writes cool songs. I like this pyromaniac's confession with its chilling and odd harmonies.

But don't take my word for it: check out this excellent interview with Theo from author and musician Kim Field.

Previously:
A country music reading list
Slash, Wynonna Judd, and other country music stars play Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute medley (video)
Cosmic Country is 'inclusive, trippy country music' that you'll love
Reptile aliens, Jesus, cosmic turtles, and country music
Swedish country music cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'Landslide'
Loretta Lynn just turned 90
A country music cover of 'Walk Like an Egyptian'