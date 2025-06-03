Could this French artist be country music's next big crossover star?

There has been a resurgence country and bluegrass music with artists like Beyoncé, Sturgil Simpson, and Billy Strings getting big audiences. Who's next? Maybe Theo Lawrence — who?
This unlikely "American music" creator comes from France by way of Canada (multiple country music?). He's the real deal: great voice, plays guitar and banjo, and writes cool songs. I like this pyromaniac's confession with its chilling and odd harmonies.
But don't take my word for it: check out this excellent interview with Theo from author and musician Kim Field.
