Could this French artist be country music's next big crossover star?

There has been a resurgence country and bluegrass music with artists like Beyoncé, Sturgil Simpson, and Billy Strings getting big audiences. Who's next? Maybe Theo Lawrence — who?

This unlikely "American music" creator comes from France by way of Canada (multiple country music?). He's the real deal: great voice, plays guitar and banjo, and writes cool songs. I like this pyromaniac's confession with its chilling and odd harmonies.

But don't take my word for it: check out this excellent interview with Theo from author and musician Kim Field.

