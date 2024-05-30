A country music cover of "Walk Like an Egyptian"

This cover of the Bangle's hit "Walk Like an Egyptian" is a win.

I had never heard of The Cleverlys until I ran across a clip on the internets. I immediately fell for these guys. They have a ball and are making some great music.

The Cleverlys is a one-of-a-kind, unique comedy and music experience. From the groups humble beginnings in the Ozark Mountains, to currently headlining festivals and PAC's all over the country, even performing regularly on the coveted Grand Ole Opry stage. One thing is for certain, there is no other show like this out there.

Dr Digger is the master churner of all things buttery and smooth. "His comedy is a hybrid of Homer and Jethro and the office" said Rolling Stone Magazine.

"If Dolly Parton, Earl Scruggs, and Spinal Tap spawned a litter of puppies, it would be The Cleverlys" says the New York Times.

"The group has evolved over the years and the comedy and musicality is the best it's ever been. Our show is now on the top shelf." says Digger Cleverly.

The group is comprised of Dr. Digger, his nephews Ricky Lloyd, DVD, Haggis, and his youngest brother, Wasper.

This group is a master class of comedic timing, showmanship, and world class musicianship.