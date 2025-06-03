Mike Johnson slams Musk for calling Trump bill "disgusting abomination" (video)

After splitting from the Trump Administration last week, Elon Musk dumped on the president's "Big Beautiful Bill," calling it a "disgusting abomination."

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," Musk said about Donald Trump's spending bill, Xitting out his criticism in a morning post. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."

Naturally, Speaker Milquetoast Johnson came running to Trump's defense, telling reporters that the comments made by the former DOGE captain were "very disappointing," and that the tech billionaire was "terribly wrong."

"With all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the one big beautiful bill," Johnson announced, suggesting that Musk might just be sore about the EV mandate getting axed. "I know that has an effect on his business, and I lament that…but for him to come out and pan the whole bill is to me very disappointing, very surprising… I just deeply regret that he's made this mistake." (See video below, posted by Call to Activism.)

Meanwhile, in a rare twist of events, Musk and Bernie Sanders became allies for the day, with Bernie backing Musk's comments. "Musk is right: this bill IS a "disgusting abomination," Sanders posted, before explaining what makes the bill so disgusting: "We shouldn't give $664 billion in tax breaks to the 1%. We shouldn't throw 13.7 million people off of Medicaid. We shouldn't cut $290 billion from programs to feed the hungry. Let's defeat this disgusting abomination."

When Shakespeare said "politics makes strange bedfellows," he wasn't kidding around.

