Yikes! Plummeting stocks all part of Trump's "strategy," says Mike Johnson (video)

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the plunging stock market as part of Donald Trump's "strategy" after a reporter asked if the president needed to "rethink what he is doing" with tariffs. The subservient Congressman then pleaded with reporters to give Trump a chance.

"The president has already proven what he can do on the economy," Johnson amusingly said, as if the last 50 days — which includes a plunging stock market and the highest egg prices in U.S. history — proves that all is well with the economy.

Johnson then quickly shifted the focus to Trump's first term in office, boasting about the "booming" economy of yesteryear, "prior to Covid," leaving out the fact that it was also prior to Trump's ridiculous tariffs debacle.

"He's gotta reshake, and shape things, because it's in a real mess," Johnson continued, stating the obvious — that it's a "real mess" since Trump took office.

Johnson then compared Trump's new "shake-up" as a "strategy to the game" of billiards, explaining that "you go to the table…and you hit it as hard as you can." But again, the Louisiana lawmaker left out one important fact with this horrifying analogy: where the balls end up is anyone's guess. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

