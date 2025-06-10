Create cosmic spiral galaxies with dots and plastic sheets

Tim from Grand Illusions demonstrates a neat trick that creates stunning visuals with minimal materials.

In his video, Tim shows how placing two identical random dot patterns — one on paper, one on transparent acetate — creates extraordinary moiré patterns when slightly rotated.

"This simple little experiment shows something that we find quite profound," Tim explains. The effect is immediate and striking: concentric circles appear around the rotation point, resembling planetary orbits.

The magic intensifies when using slightly different sized patterns. "If I twist this something extraordinary happens: it looks like a spiral galaxy. Swirling planets all going around a black hole at the center," Tim exclaims as he demonstrates the spiral arms forming.

As Tim cheerfully concludes: "With something like a simple bit of paper, a pen, and a bit of patience, you can be masters of the universe!"

[Via The Browser]

