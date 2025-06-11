This guided exercise shows how art can activate your body — and help heal it

Experience art with your whole body in this unique guided meditation from MoMA. Through vibrant animation and gentle narration, therapist Emily Price guides viewers to explore how art affects them physically and emotionally.

The three-minute journey, beautifully animated by Gaia Alari, introduces "somatic experiencing" — a therapeutic approach that focuses on physical responses to stimuli. Whether it's a racing heart, butterflies in your stomach, or a sense of calm, Price encourages viewers to notice and embrace these bodily reactions to art rather than dismiss them.

This meditation offers both an introduction to mindful art appreciation and a moment of creative reflection. Perfect for starting your day with a fresh perspective on how art moves us — literally.

Read more about somatic experiencing and how to navigate the sensations art can stir here.