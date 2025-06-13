40,000 bees living rent-free in bedroom wall evicted by chillest beekeeper on earth (video)

When a Florida homeowner heard an ominous buzzing noise coming from inside her bedroom wall, she discovered she was sharing her home with 40,000 unexpected tenants.

The mysterious sound led to a call to Elisha Bixler, a professional beekeeper from Saint Petersburg, Florida. Bixler opened the wall to reveal a massive beehive. Bixler worked without protective gear – no gloves or beekeeping suit – calmly handling the insects with her bare hands as if they were old friends.

As Bixler explained to Inside Edition's Alison Hall, "Around 40,000 bees were in that bedroom wall… " The colony had likely found its way inside through a small opening in the home's exterior. Bixler, whose social media channels regularly feature similar bee removal operations, carefully extracted and relocated the entire colony without harming a single bee.

