Yet another reason to hate bar soap: it might be cheese, and you might be drunk

In 2020, a woman washed her hands with a block of cheese for days until realizing that it was not a bar of soap. She says that she left the cheese out after a drunken, late night snack. The next day, she grabbed it, thinking it was a yellowish bar of soap.

This is just another reason to add to my long list of reasons why I don't like bars of soap. Bars of soap don't feel sanitary to me after they're used by multiple people. I prefer liquid soap or even hand sanitizer over a bar of soap. I also can't stand when a bar of soap accumulates little hairs and lint on it, or when it melts into the counter and leaves a mess.

Now, my new reason to dislike bars of soap is that they can be mistaken for cheese. I don't ever want to bite into a piece of cheese, only to find out that it's a bar of soap. I also don't ever want to be fooled by using soap that's actually cheese. The best way to avoid this woman's mistake is to never allow blocks of cheese and bars of soap to coexist in the same vicinity.

