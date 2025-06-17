A Science Fiction story where someone found a use for bitcoin, sort of

Anthony Dean's "The Voided Man" series features extensive time dilation, AI, and the depiction of using a created currency to overthrow a tyrannical society.

I'm only two books into this nine-book series, but the premise has me hooked, for now. A political opponent of a twenty-second-century dictator is blasted into space on a colony ship, alone but for the Government's AI. His destination is the center of a hundreds-of-millions-of-lightyears distant empty void in space, where he'll be awoken from cryogenic whatever and made to suffer alone, with lots of life extension therapy. When he awakens, society has only gotten worse, but the network works over the expanse of time and space, so he messes up their economy with a bitcoin variant.

