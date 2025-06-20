Anaheim PD shows off their intuition in the case of a multi-million dollar heist of a large sculpture

Weighing in at around 4,000 pounds, Sir Daniel K. Winn's sculpture seems impossible to move, let alone steal, without a plan. Anaheim PD is gathering clues and believes this is a "targeted" crime.

NBCLA labels this one as "apparent theft," and it seems like it'd be nearly impossible to move either of the stolen sculptures without a plan. The larger of the two pieces is pretty fragile-looking, and I'd think the team of folks needed to move it without breaking it, leaving no signs of disassembly or damage would be pretty rare. I hope Sir Winn gets his artwork back, it's pretty cool!

Previously:

• Eerie lifelike sculpture of Harry Houdini

• I'll never get tired of chainsaw sculptures

• Beautiful hand-cranked kinetic spiral sculpture