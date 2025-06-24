Anker Prime power bank: A 140W beast that could survive the apocalypse

Look at this beast. Just look at it. It's a power pack that weighs 1.47 pounds. Its build quality is awesome — you could mash a turnip with this thing, wipe it down, and then move right to charging your laptop with it. It's massive, cumbersome to carry on a commute, and largely unnecessary in everyday life.

I adore it.

Given the amount I travel (and the often unappealing places I end up in), I own several battery packs. I've got small ones that find their way into my everyday carry. Mid-sized ones that I use for a weekend of camping, to keep my phone charged, and big ones, like the Anker PowerCore 27,650mAh Power Bank. Power banks with as much juice as the latter are essential for anyone who needs to keep their laptop, tablets, and other high-drain gear going for work.

If you've ever been to an event like the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, you'll know that people will cut you for an electrical outlet. There are never enough places to power your kit to go around. Having a way to keep the lights on so you can do your job is essential. The Anker Prime is a good choice for that sort of thing. I've spent a couple of weeks with mine, and it does what you want it to do.

It comes packing two USB-C Ports and a USB-A port. Use all three at the same time, and you'll get 92, 140, and 18 Watts, respectively, out of each of them. Use one of the USB-C ports to charge your laptop or other devices, and it'll provide a maximum of 140 Watts. Plug into USB-A by itself, and 65 Watts of juice will flow out. It's an absolute unit. To prevent it from overheating and potentially harming everyone on your flight, the Anker Prime checks its internal temperature three million times per day. It'll also optimize the flow of power to whatever you plug into it, to keep the heat to a minimum. When I was considering purchasing one of these, Anker's marketing mentioned that the battery pack comes with a companion app. I didn't want anything to do with it: it's just one more thing to scroll through on your smartphone before you find what you're looking for. But now I get it. The app allows you to ping the battery to figure out where it's disappeared to when the time comes to clear out of your hotel room. It also provides detailed data on the battery's status and allows you to adjust its performance. Nice.

My only complaint about it, so far, is that it is a frigging fingerprint magnet. I'll have to get back to you on whether or not the Anker Prime's weight makes me regret owning one. I've got a five-day, off-grid trip coming up in July. That should do it. But in the meantime, I'm all for this thing. If you need to be able to recharge devices with hefty power requirements on the go, or want something that can power up your phone a gazillion times, this is your huckleberry.

