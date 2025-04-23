This knife has become my best EDC buddy

When I leave the house, I like to be prepared for anything. Even though I realize this isn't possible, I do what I can. You'll rarely find me without a few essentials: a reliable flashlight, whichever smartphone I'm currently using, an Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) and a knife. The last time I was in the 'States, I stayed for six months. I travelled with nothing but a carry-on. So, no knife for me. I decided to use the trip as a chance to snag a new blade I can't get in Canada.

That knife turned out to be the CRKT Twist Tigh Compact Automatic. It's a lightweight OTF (Out The Front) knife that'll set you back around $300, depending on where you pick it up. I frigging love the thing.

Right up front, lemme tell you that not everyone can own one of these things. Not everyone should. An OTF knife is a dangerous piece of hardware that can generally only be purchased by active members of the military, government personnel or law enforcement. Let your thinking bits run wild at which one of these I might be. Additionally, these knives are also poo-pooed by several states, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington or Washington DC. CRKT can't ship to these locales. Boo. With this out of the way, let's talk about sharp things.

The Twist Tigh's handle is made primarily from carbon fibre. Its scales are well textured. My hands being wet, in gloves or frozen doesn't keep me from having a good grip on this tool. You can keep the thing handy, thanks to an adjustable pocket clip that can be attached for a left or right-handed carry. It's not a big knife. It measures a total of 6.78 inches in length. 2.69 inches of that is blade, making its sharp bits legal (even though its automatic mechanism may not be) in many jurisdictions. I dig that, at 1.6 ounces, it's light enough for me to forget it's riding on the lip of my pants pocket. I've almost put it through the wash a couple of times.

About that blade. It's sharp as hell, right out of the box. I normally feel the need to sharpen a blade that's come directly from the factory. Not this time. It's a spear-pointed, double-edged blade with a stonewashed finish. A dagger, if you will. To set the blade for use, you push on the OTF button set on the top of the blade. It's stiff. It's kinda hard to push. It's exactly as it should be because once it's been activated, man, the blade pops out fast. Thumb it in reverse and it retracts just as quickly. It's dead handy for any task that requires one-handed opening. Or, I suppose, self-defence. But you're always better off running like hell than you are getting into an altercation (the best way to block a knife attack is with a city block.)

If I have any complaint about the Twist Tigh, it's that the handle scales don't come in more varieties of materials. The carbon fibre is nice. I like how light it is. But I prefer natural scale materials when I have the option.

If this thing looks like your jam, the best place to pick one up is likely from BladeHQ.

