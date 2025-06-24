This live AI camera tracks NYC pedestrians to reveal weather

A street camera in Lower Manhattan is doing more than just streaming video — it's using artificial intelligence to analyze how New Yorkers are dressing and moving through the summer heat.

The system, dubbed "Weather Watching" on walzr.com, counts pedestrians and tracks their clothing choices to provide real-world weather insights. During a recent two-hour period when temperatures hit 99°F, the AI monitored 67 people passing through its view. The data showed that 72% wore short sleeves and 57% wore shorts — clear signs of a scorching day. Only 1% carried umbrellas, suggesting clear skies above the city streets.

"Forecasts can lie. Crowds don't. Just follow the crowd," explains the site. The camera, positioned somewhere south of 14th Street in Manhattan, provides this crowd-sourced weather intelligence in real-time.

