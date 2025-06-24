Wild orcas surprise researchers by using kelp as natural loofahs

Killer whales continue to surprise us with their behavior. They wear salmon as hats and smash fancy yachts for fun. Now, the fun-loving apex predators have been observed using kelp to give each other an underwater spa day.

Observing wildlife with drones has provided scientists with access to behaviors that have never been seen before. Reviewing drone footage of a pod of orcas in the Pacific Ocean, located between British Columbia and Washington state, revealed something unusual. In the first known instance of cetaceans manufacturing and using tools, whales broke off a section of kelp at a specific length. They then maneuvered the stalks in between themselves and another whale, moving their bodies to turn the kelp into a sort of loofah, taking turns, for up to twelve minutes at a time.

"Kelping," or using kelp to scrub themselves, is a known behavior among some whales, but this is the first observation of whales scrubbing each other, also known as allogrooming. Additionally, tool use for allogrooming has been observed only in primates, primarily in captivity. Unlike other unusual orca behaviors, this does not appear to be connected to play. At this point, scientists are unsure whether this is a skincare regimen, a friendly social behavior, or both. Whales of all ages participated, but whales were more likely to allokelp with other whales of similar age.

Rachel John at the Center for Whale Research in Washington state told New Scientist, "… the whales, they do weird things all the time". Stay weird, orcas.

Previously:

• Otter hauls self onto boat to escape hungry orca

• SeaWorld to end orca shows in San Diego

• Stunning Orca jump caught on expedition

.