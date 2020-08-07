/ Rob Beschizza / 7:46 am Fri Aug 7, 2020

Otter hauls self onto boat to escape hungry orca

Enjoy watching this dramatic encounter in Halibut Cove, Alaska, where an otter frantically heads for a boat in hopes of escaping a pursuing orca.

Eventually, the otter jumps up onto the transom of John’s vessel moments before the whale arrives at the surface just feet away. John, 37, revealed a game of cat-and-mouse followed, with the otter hopping back into the water in an attempt to get away, only for the orca to chase it back up again three or four times. His fellow captain, Chantrelle Major, also filmed the moment from her vessel nearby, with the orca then circling John’s boat in search of the otter. Eventually, once the orca had distanced itself from the boat, John, working with Coldwater Alaska, an exploration company providing boat trips in the area, headed for his next pickup in Halibut Cove Lagoon and when at a safe distance the otter plunged safely into the water. John later discovered the orca, ID number AT163, was the largest in its pod.