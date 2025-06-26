Listen to relaxing algorithmic music in the Ambient Garden

Pierre Cusa's ambient.garden is an algorithmic audio landscape with lovely low-poly visuals to go with the music. Trees represent instruments and join the chorus as you draw close and pass by. Click or drag to move, or head in on autopilot. The code is open-source and available on Github.

ambient.garden is an experiment that started with the question: can a composition be organized in space rather than time? Can it be experienced in space by the listener? To explore this concept, all the sounds and graphics were entirely generated from open source code. The sounds of ambient.garden were assembled and grown into a music album, A Walk Through the Ambient Garden, also open source.

The album version is on Bandcamp and Spotify. Cusa's other works include other music and experimental programming projects.

