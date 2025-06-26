Meet Mirumi: Japan's cutest interactive emotional support toy

After watching this video, Mirumi is currently the #1 thing on my wishlist. Mirumi is a palm-sized emotional support gremlin from the Tokyo-based oddities lab at Yukai Engineering. This fluffy little critter looks like a friendly Yeti, who bashfully clings onto your bag, arm, or wherever you decide to place it.

Mirumi is a "communication creature". When someone walks by—or you jostle it—it swivels its big googly eyes toward the source of motion. If you reach out to touch it? It hides. Or shakes its head "no." Or does nothing. Because it's shy. And maybe a little moody.

I love the idea of a fuzzy emotional support toy that can interact with you when you're out in public. I need Mirumi's level of cuteness in my daily life. I can't imagine being in a grumpy mood with a Mirumi attached to my bag.

