Wednesday Addams manages her newfound popularity in this trailer for Season 2

The second season of Wednesday, on Netflix, is visually what we expect from Tim Burton, as Tim Burton can make a thing.

The trailer looks beautiful. The story seems to be spoiled, but I think we're watching for one-liners and to see whatever the new kooky goth dance will be. I do hope The Family gets more screen time, it seems Morticia may play a more important role this time. Thing and Wednesday are wonderful mains, but I think everyone needs more Fester.

