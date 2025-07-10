Offended clowns ask that we call Trump something else

Clowns are tired of hearing Donald Trump called one of them; he is "not one of them," say clowns.

"Let's find a better metaphor to despise and depose fascism," Cunningham wrote in an op- ed published Thursday in The Washington Post. "Keep 'clown' out of Trumpian comparisons, and for that matter, all politics. Offer 'clown' the respect it deserves and invoke us for good: in alliance with other artists, activists and humans who believe in a better, happier world."

Launched in 1995, Clowns Without Borders is a nonprofit organization that performs clown shows for communities in hardship, often those ravaged by natural disasters or armed conflict. Cunningham, who joined the organization in 2023, recently performed for children in Beirut, Lebanon following Israel's invasion of the country last October, and air strikes that leveled apartment buildings and damaged hospitals.

So with Cunninham and his clown colleagues considering their shows acts of "healing, empathy and reflection," he urged those in the political sphere to consider an alternative nickname for Trump going forward.