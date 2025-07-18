A look inside Walt's Disneyland apartment (video)

Just as you walk into the park, situated above the firehouse and City Hall restrooms, is a small apartment that Walt Disney built for himself and his family.

When I took the tour of Walt's in-park apartment a year or so ago, I got to sit on the same patio this gentleman does, but instead of tea, I was served what I consider to be the world's worst lemon cookie. I was also told that no video or camera use is allowed inside at all, and they provided us with a few pre-planned shots by a Disney photographer. This video offers a peek at half the main living space.

You could even say the visit to Walt's apartment, still gently smelling of cigarette smoke, was life-changing. Amongst the few things he and Lily could keep at hand in such a small space, his Chemex was clearly on hand. I was inspired to try mine again, and have been drinking pour-overs with it ever since. Coffee is the foundation of my existence.

