FBI deployed 1,000 agents to search Epstein files for Trump mentions, whistleblower says

A thousand FBI agents were tasked with a peculiar mission: comb through Jeffrey Epstein's files specifically looking for mentions of President Donald Trump, according to whistleblower claims revealed in a Senate oversight letter.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin exposed what appears to be a coordinated cover-up effort. The Justice Department pulled agents from their regular duties — many without relevant training in child exploitation cases or document review — and rushed them through Epstein's files. The goal wasn't to investigate crimes or help victims, but to flag any documents mentioning Trump, the whistleblower alleges.

The timeline suggests a pattern of deception. Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed in February she had Epstein's "client list" on her desk. By July, the FBI reversed course, stating no such list existed. Now the whistleblower reveals the real focus was protecting political interests, not pursuing justice.

"I am deeply concerned that the Department's approach to reviewing and releasing Epstein-related records may have prioritized political considerations over victims' interests and public transparency," Durbin wrote to Bondi.

The Attorney General has 30 days to explain why the FBI deployed such massive resources to flag Trump-related documents. So far, she's remained silent on these specific allegations, while the Justice Department maintains it has released everything legally permissible.

Here's a page from Senator Durbin's letter to AG Bondi: