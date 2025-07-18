Inventor in China creates off-road, self-driving bed that could save lives

This 39-year-old man in southwestern China's Yunnan province built a motorized bed to realize his childhood dream of going to school while staying cozy in his bed. This bed does a lot more than just roll around while you lay in it, though.

Gu Yupeng designed this motorized bed to be able to roll over rough terrain. It can even roll through shallow water. During a flood or natural disaster, this bed could save lives, especially for people who may need mobility aids. In the video, he demonstrates the bed's foldable canopy to protect him in the rain. He also parks his bed next to a pond and goes fishing.

Yupeng's invention has a range of 50km. He's a DIY enthusiast, and this particular project went viral after he shared it on social media. His upgrade for the bed includes a self driving mode. Not only is this a fantastic idea, but it also looks like so much fun to ride around in.

