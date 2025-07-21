The story behind Apple's annoying "Command" key

This video shares the history of how cut and paste's shortcut keys ended up where they are, and why moving between operating systems is a PITA.

Apple's command key has been in my way for ages. Moving back and forth between operating systems is made extra annoying by remembering, or in some cases, finding a keyboard with the "Open Apple key. " I am always confused with all the command-click vs option-click vs ctrl-click stuff.

