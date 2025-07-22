Fantasy fiction about talking Golden Retrievers

Delightful and dark, I am enjoying the first novel in Katherine Applegate's Endling series.

When I saw the cover and read the description, I knew I had to give Endling a try. Applegate's "dairnes" are the most ridiculous and snuggly large dogs around, similar to the Golden Retriever. Byx, the presumptive last of the dairnes, finds themselves adrift after their pack is slaughtered. The world-building is fast and furious, and the first chapters are packed with death, in this "middle grades" novel — but GOLDEN RETRIEVERS.

Endling: The Last by Katherine Applegate via Amazon