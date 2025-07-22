Javascript demos and games in less than 1 kilobyte

What can be done with 1 kilobyte of javascript? Marvels of code efficiency await you at this year's golf tournament. Entries include graphical demos such as Quantum Worm, Metaballs, Creepy Organ, simple but evocative games such as Slenderman 2D, BackRooms Escape and When The Sun Goes Down (meme horror is a theme…)

My favorites are Franke Force's Flood Lines (which generates beautiful works of artwork that don't look generative: human imprecision and the texture of paint and media, all in a thousand bytes!) and Numbers Station by edent, which puts built-in browser speech synthesis to unsettling use.

If you'd like to try your hand, here's some JS golf tricks. Why is it called golf? Because you're trying to minimize the number of strokes.

Previously: Snake game, complete with bootage CD image, in a tweet