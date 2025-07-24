Time Flies is a game about our "limited time in this world"

Time Flies, by Michael Frei and Raphaël Munoz, is a "a little adventure about our limited time in this world." The website, timeflies.buzz, features some outstanding pixel-art minimalism and animation in the same style as the game's trailer, embedded below.

The wait is over, take off and experience the life of a fly when Time Flies launches on July 31st for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC! timeflies.buzz Learn an instrument, read a book, become rich, get drunk, or make someone smile. And if you don't feel like pursuing your goals, you can just relax, clean your wings, and listen to music. Make the best of the time you have left, because we're all going to die.

It's from Panic, the publisher behind Firewatch, Untitled Goose Game, all sorts of top-tier MacOS apps—and, of course, the Playdate portable game console. Release day is July 31.

Remember Trevor van Meter's Fly Guy? That was almost a quarter of a century ago.