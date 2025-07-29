Horse dentist asked not to dress as gorilla

Chris Napthine wanted to surprise his young daughter on the last day of school by picking her up in a full-body gorilla costume. Afterwards, the 47-year-old horse dentist and farmer was asked by the school not to do it again as the costume posed a "safeguarding" concern. Then he went to local media to complain they are "woke."

"She's always saying, 'Dad, please don't embarrass me'. "The other day I put a horse's head on, so on the last day of school I put on a gorilla outfit. Then, I got this snotty text off the school, saying it's a 'serious safeguarding issue'."

I wonder what it is about Mr. Napthine's gorilla mask that might lead him to assume complaints about it represented "wokeness" rather than the safeguarding problem stated by the message he received.

"Please do not come into school in a costume or mask. This is a serious safeguarding issue. It has also upset some of the children and caused concern for adults."

Picked up by the Manchester Evening News; this is a saga now.