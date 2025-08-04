Cartoonist Patrick McDonnell and his "Mutts" comic strip celebrate Adopt Love, encouraging pet adoption

Cartoonist Patrick McDonnell has long been a fiercely devoted advocate for animal rights and welfare. He's been involved with activism and has contributed to the cause through his art and his long-running daily comic strip, "Mutts."

For the month of August, he and his comic strip are participating in an Adopt Love Campaign to raise awareness for pet adoption and fostering. McDonnell says:

"This August, I'm partnering with Animal Care Centers of New York, Muddy Paws Rescue, and Isabel Klee to help you find your new best friend at a local animal shelter. It's 'Clear the Shelters' month, the perfect time to adopt or foster a pet. Giving an animal a loving home is a pure act of kindness. A win-win for everyone. Let's make this a true Summer of Love!"

Posted with the permission of Patrick McDonnell

Today, "Mutts" features this strip, part of a series of "Foster Stories."

Posted with the permission of Patrick McDonnell

From the Adopt Love campaign:

The Adopt Love campaign will feature a giving campaign benefitting ACC's STAR Fund, which provides life-saving medical and surgical care to dogs, cats, and rabbits; spotlights on adoptable animals at ACC; original content and storytelling to showcase the behind-the-scenes work of animal rescuers and the lifesaving impact of fostering and adopting; and new comic art and merchandise from Patrick McDonnell. MUTTS' Adopt Love campaign will be live from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 31.

And in October, readers will be able to buy a new "Mutts" book from McDonnell, The Gift of Everything, a follow-up to his beautiful 2005 book The Gift of Nothing.