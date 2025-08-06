Labubu sues 7-Eleven over Lafufu counterfeits

Pop Mart, the Chinese toy company behind this summer's essential toy for kids and grown-ups alike, is going after a U.S. retailer selling knockoffs: 7-Eleven, sued last week in Federal court. Labubu, meet Lafufu. [via Aftermath]

7-Eleven and the other Defendants have engaged in trademark and trade dress counterfeiting and infringement by selling, displaying, distributing and marketing products and packaging that are identical or virtually identical and confusingly similar to the POP MART Marks and the LABUBU Trade Dress, and furthermore have engaged in copyright infringement by displaying, distributing and selling products and packaging that are identical or virtually identical to and are substantially similar to the POP MART Copyrighted Works (collectively, the '7- Eleven Counterfeit Products").

From the lawsuit. Spot the difference.

Moreover, the couterfeits are low-quality. Confused consumers will wonder what the fuss is about.

Most, if not all, of the 7-Eleven Counterfeit Products are of poor quality and unsightly. This includes, but is not limited to, the counterfeit products having (1) eyes that have popped out or are poorly secured, creating a disturbing and also unsafe product; (2) substandard fur stitching with loose threads and uneven seams; (3) deformed, lopsided head shapes; (4) heads or hands that come off; and even (5) upside down faces

The real dolls are sold in "blind boxes," making a surprise of each acquisition, but all have the same basic character design. Pop Mart founder Wang Ning disclosed $1.8 billion in sales last year, with Labubu counting for $418 million. 7-Eleven, meanwhile, has more locations than any other retailer in the world: 85,000.

Pop Mart v. 7-Eleven