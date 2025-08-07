Marvel, Fantagraphics celebrate boundary-defying innovator Howard Chaykin's "Lost Marvels"

Fantagraphics and Marvel are teaming up again for another in their Lost Marvels series. This volume, Lost Marvels No. 2: Howard Chaykin Vol. 1, gathers the early, brash, and boundary-pushing work of Howard Chaykin, one of comics' most unruly voices.

Chaykin, who made waves (and a few enemies) with American Flagg!, Black Kiss, and the first 10 issues of Marvel's original Star Wars comic, has always operated like a postmodern, pulp fiction wrecking crew. This new Lost Marvels hardcover collects his oddball, cult-favorite characters Dominic Fortune (a sexed-up, swaggering soldier of fortune) and Monark Starstalker (a dark and cold, cyber-enhanced bounty hunter with a telepathic murder falcon).

Also included in Lost Marvels No. 2: Howard Chaykin Vol. 1 is his collaboration with writer Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher): War is Hell: The First Flight of the Phantom Eagle, a 111-page gut puncher of WWI-era brutality and hero deconstruction. These stories span from 1975 to 2008 and show how Chaykin never really stopped pissing off the right people.

Following the success of Lost Marvels No. 1: Tower of Shadows, this is a continuation of the series' mission: drag long-lost, under-collected Marvel gems back into the light of day, warts, high-weirdness, and all.

Next up? Savage Tales of the 1980s, coming in November, with un-reprinted work by Severin, Buscema, Glanzman, Mayerik, and a bunch of other creators who aren't afraid to get down and dirty.

Lost Marvels No. 2: Howard Chaykin Vol. 1 lands August 12. If you like your comics with blood, bile, and jetpacks, and your jokes hard-boiled, you know what to do.



Here's an exclusive first look at some of the pages from the book,

Image from Lost Marvels No. 2: Howard Chaykin Vol. 1. Used with permission.

