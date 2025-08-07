Thieves execute a Labubu heist

One-upping the panic around Cabbage Patch kids, thieves ransacked a La Puente store, and the owner is sure it was the Labubus. The great Labubu caper!

Creepy-cute toothy rodent–human chimeras have become super present in Los Angeles shopping areas. For sale in many gas stations, convenience markets, and tourist traps, the Labubu have certainly hit the big time, now with crime.

