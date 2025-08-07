Wealthy first-class passenger Salman Iftikhar jailed for threatening to gang-rape and set a Virgin Atlantic crew member on fire

Stop me if you've heard this one: entitled man-baby throws tantrum on plane, threatens violence, faces consequences. As reported in Daily Beast, Virgin Atlantic passenger Salman Iftikhar decided first-class amenities should include terrorizing flight attendants.

Our champagne-swilling millionaire lost his well-manicured mind when told he couldn't grab ice with his bare hands like some sort of caveman at a cocktail party.

His response? A master class in compensatory masculinity that included threatening to have veteran flight attendant Angie Walsh gang-raped and set on fire. When his wife tried to stop him from terrorizing service workers in front of your crying children he shoved her away.

From Daily Beast:

As Iftikhar's rage grew, his children began crying and begging him to stop. He continued to spew death threats at the cabin crew, telling them that he would blow up the floor of the hotel they were due to stay. He not only knew the specific hotel but their individual hotel room numbers. "You will be dead on the floor of your hotel," he told Walsh. He then told her she would be "dragged" by her hair from her room and "gang raped and set on fire."

Iftikhar's lawyer claimed "amnesia blood loss," which is rich-person speak for "my client doesn't remember being a monster so save his jail cell for one of the poors."

The judge sentenced Princess Petulant to 15 months in prison, where the champagne service is notably less accommodating. His six previous convictions ranging from common assault to drunk driving suggest this isn't his first rodeo of being absolutely terrible at being human.

Meanwhile, Walsh— who has flown through actual war zones — needed 14 months to recover from eight hours with this waste of a first-class ticket.

From Livemint:

The couple resides with their children in a luxurious six-bedroom home in Iver, Buckinghamshire, estimated to be worth £2 million (approximately $2.6 million). Iftikhar is known for his lavish lifestyle, owning several luxury cars, including a Range Rover, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, which are frequently featured on the family's social media posts.

Turns out money can't buy class, but it can buy you a private cell to practice your ice-scooping technique.