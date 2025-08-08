Peacock's The Paper picks up where The Office left off

I was a big fan of the American version of The Office. Now that it's running in syndication, it's everywhere. When I'm having a bad day, I can log on, flip through a few channels, and watch Jim bury a piece of office equipment in a tomb of lime Jello. Boom: instant good mood.

But on September 4th, a new office-centric mockumentary is coming to town. It's called The Paper. As its name suggests, The Paper follows the joys and frustrations of working at a mid-sized newspaper, in an age where most folks get their news from their phones. Hoping to breathe new life into the publication, the paper-powers-that-be bring in an enthusiastic new editor-in-chief. Hilarity (hopefully) ensues. Also, Oscar's back? WTF.

We'll know if it's worth watching in a few weeks

