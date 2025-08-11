'It's official.' Trump takes over Washington D.C. like a true fascist (video)

Donald Trump has made it "official" — he's going to "take our capital back" by replacing the D.C. police with the National Guard.

"This is Liberation Day in D.C. and we're going to take our capital back. We're taking it back…I'm officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act…and placing the D.C. Metropolitan police department under direct federal control," Trump announced this morning at a news conference. "They're tough, and they know what's happening." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

What's really happening is that Washington D.C. is facing its lowest crime rates in decades.

But this is the same fascist crackpot who did nothing while rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol and terrorized D.C. police officers four years ago. Back then, calling the National Guard to protect the nation's Capitol was somehow beyond his control. Yet when he needs a distraction from the most unsavory sex scandal the U.S. has faced in recent history? Suddenly the gestapo is at his fingertips.

