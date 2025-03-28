Fascist Trump fights fake D.C. crime with new armed task force: "No choice but to do it myself"

Donald Trump flexed his fascist muscle on Truth Social today, warning that if the D.C. mayor doesn't clean up crime, "I will have to do it myself."

Reality check: Violent crime in Washington D.C. is at a 30-year low, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office just three months ago. But hellbent on marching forward on his road to tyranny, Trump continues to play into people's fears by inventing scary "problems" that do not exist — problems that only he alone can fix.

"Washington, D.C., must become CLEAN and SAFE again!" he shouted in his post. "We need our Great Police back on the street, with no excuses from the Mayor, or anyone else."

"We will be TOUGH ON CRIME, like never before," the convicted thug continued. "I will work with the Mayor on this and, if it does not happen, will have no choice but to do it myself. Washington, D.C., will be better, safer, and more beautiful than ever before!"

His post comes after signing an executive order yesterday to create the "D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force." The goal is to increase police presence in the city, according to NBC Washington, and hammer even harder on immigration, among other heavy-handed aims.

"The task force created by the EO would not include a single D.C. official to represent the interests of the people who reside within the District," said Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.'s delegate to Congress, via NBC.

Nor would the task force make D.C. any safer, according resident Robert Vinson. "Mr. Trump is a violator of the law, of the Constitution and does not care about the District of Columbia. Our crime is down," he told NBC. "When the president speaks about making D.C. safe again, D.C. is safe."

But whether or not there is a crime problem in D.C. is not actually the point. Just ask Vladimir Putin or any other successful dictator out there.

