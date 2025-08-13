A survey conducted by polling group YouGov found that 6% of Britons have a nemesis: a personal arch-enemy or (to quote one especially relevant definition) the "infliction of retribution as manifested by an appropriate agent." A further 17% previously had a nemesis but not currently, with 12% uncertain as to their ambient nemestic status. There is then a total of between 23% and 35% of Britons who have reason to fear the manifestation of righteous vengeance upon them.

One caveat. It's possible that a number of Britons, like me, have a copy of Nemesis, the name under which Konami's arcade classic Gradius was first released in the U.K. The study's failure to account for this likelihood represents a shortcoming in its methodology.

